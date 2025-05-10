Bokf Na Sells 7,000 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,496,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 858,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Arkos Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 65,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.16 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1741 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

