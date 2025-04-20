Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 370 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 101.9% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,123,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 457.9% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,002.65. This trade represents a 32.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $4,973,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,826,041.72. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,720 shares of company stock worth $21,828,609. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $139.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day moving average is $173.24. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.