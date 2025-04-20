Trv Gp Vi LLC Invests $17.19 Million in Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP)

Trv Gp Vi LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 969,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,194,000. Rapport Therapeutics comprises approximately 14.7% of Trv Gp Vi LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trv Gp Vi LLC owned about 2.65% of Rapport Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000.

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPP opened at $10.15 on Friday. Rapport Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $370.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RAPP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wendy B. Young bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $61,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.