Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,261,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145,334 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Kforce worth $128,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 171.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $843.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.21%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kforce

Kforce Profile

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.