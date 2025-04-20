Seaview Investment Managers LLC Increases Stock Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,180,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,000,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 235,607 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 622,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 141,941 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,030,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 667.3% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter.

SOXL opened at $9.20 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 4.11.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

