Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $12.39 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,564 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises about 2.4% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,774,000 after purchasing an additional 251,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,554,000 after buying an additional 191,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,549,000 after buying an additional 64,019 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,582,000 after acquiring an additional 593,211 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.66 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

