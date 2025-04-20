JBF Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 49,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.79%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

