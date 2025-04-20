Analyzing BRC (NYSE:BRCC) and Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG)

Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG – Get Free Report) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovation Beverage Group and BRC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovation Beverage Group $3.15 million 1.74 N/A N/A N/A BRC $391.49 million 1.15 -$16.75 million ($0.04) -52.88

Innovation Beverage Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

16.3% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.8% of BRC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Innovation Beverage Group and BRC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovation Beverage Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 BRC 0 3 3 0 2.50

BRC has a consensus price target of $4.60, suggesting a potential upside of 117.49%. Given BRC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Innovation Beverage Group.

Profitability

This table compares Innovation Beverage Group and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovation Beverage Group N/A N/A N/A BRC -1.22% 23.35% 5.11%

Summary

BRC beats Innovation Beverage Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovation Beverage Group

Innovation Beverage Group (formerly Australian Boutique Spirits) is an award-winning distillery that produces a variety of brands in-house and imports global brands to sell exclusively to the Australian market through bevmart.com.au. It was recently recognized as the Australian Liqueur Distillery of the year by the Melbourne International Spirits Competition.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through grocery, specialty stores, and other intermediaries; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

