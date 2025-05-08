Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading Up 11.3% – Here’s Why

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 126,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 120,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Metallic Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$52.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

