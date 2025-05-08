Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 40,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$48.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

