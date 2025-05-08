Brokerages Set AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) PT at $16.40

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

AVPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,312,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,826,510.95. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 26.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 161,354 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AvePoint by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 184,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 121,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -344.03 and a beta of 1.30. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

