2,882 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after buying an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,912,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,117,000 after buying an additional 901,037 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $161.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

