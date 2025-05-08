Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAE

Haemonetics Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HAE opened at $64.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. Analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Haemonetics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 155,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,975 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $1,666,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.