StockNews.com Downgrades Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. HSBC upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $143.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.73.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $166.56 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

