Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 9,192 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $40,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.3 %

APO stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.04 and a 200-day moving average of $153.39. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

