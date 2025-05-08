Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.06 and last traded at $46.55. Approximately 390,314 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 98,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.94.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $344.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 1,421.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

