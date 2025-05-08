ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.43 and last traded at $13.47. 2,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.