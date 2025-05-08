Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $256.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $256.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital set a $260.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $234.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $236.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,685,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,745,000 after buying an additional 5,193,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,524,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29,094.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $59,206,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $66,981,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

