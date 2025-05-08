Palamina (CVE:PA) Stock Price Up 5% – What’s Next?

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 24,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 46,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Palamina Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$6.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.38.

About Palamina

(Get Free Report)

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palamina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palamina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.