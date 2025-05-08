JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Price

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Criteo from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Get Criteo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRTO

Criteo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $27.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. Criteo has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $49.93. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 7,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $332,979.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,346,334.52. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $96,281.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,980.50. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,075,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $240,322,000 after purchasing an additional 399,977 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Criteo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,407,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,903,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,796,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,208,000 after buying an additional 1,052,126 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,639,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,978,000 after buying an additional 743,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,584,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.