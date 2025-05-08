Unisync (TSE:UNI) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Unisync Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$22.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.38.

Unisync Company Profile

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

