ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,050.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $990.00 to $950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,048.55.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $982.98 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $842.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $969.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $203.48 billion, a PE ratio of 143.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.64, for a total transaction of $2,351,920.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,883,148.32. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,692 shares of company stock worth $18,173,444. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

