Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Holdings Lifted by Nine Ten Capital Management LLC

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Winmark accounts for approximately 9.4% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Winmark worth $32,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of WINA stock opened at $343.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.64. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $295.79 and a 1-year high of $431.67.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.03). Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Winmark Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.