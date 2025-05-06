Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.02. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10,016 shares traded.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -99.58.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

