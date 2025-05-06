Analysts Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) PT at $681.00

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $681.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $706.68 on Thursday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $728.32. The company has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 867.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in McKesson by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after buying an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

