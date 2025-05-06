Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.55 and traded as low as $28.25. Security Federal shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Security Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Security Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

