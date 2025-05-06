Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 54.70 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 52.20 ($0.69). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 52.20 ($0.69), with a volume of 376,086 shares changing hands.

Oxford Metrics Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.70.

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Our smart sensing technology helps over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including all of the world’s top 10 games companies and all of the top 20 universities worldwide.

