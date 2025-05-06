EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.42 and traded as low as $35.12. EACO shares last traded at $35.12, with a volume of 145 shares changing hands.

EACO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.13 million during the quarter. EACO had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

About EACO

EACO Corporation, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic components, such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

