Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 6,387.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,387.50 ($84.91).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AHT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ashtead Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 6,750 ($89.72) to GBX 4,125 ($54.83) in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($93.05) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

LON:AHT opened at GBX 4,081 ($54.25) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,170.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,043.55. The firm has a market cap of £22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,477 ($46.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,448 ($85.71).

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 77.20 ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 363.5658915 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Renata Ribeiro bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,932 ($52.27) per share, for a total transaction of £5,898 ($7,839.96). 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

