Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares changing hands.
Encanto Potash Stock Down 9.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.
Encanto Potash Company Profile
Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.
