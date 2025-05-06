Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

MURGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

