State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 221.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James E. Snyder purchased 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $74,959.29. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,312.81. This trade represents a 165.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Browne acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,968. This represents a 357.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 73,438 shares of company stock worth $1,771,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $483.20 million, a P/E ratio of -451.50 and a beta of 0.42. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $30.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

