Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.96 Million Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,561,000 after purchasing an additional 154,738 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $215.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.48 and a 200-day moving average of $267.01. The company has a market cap of $903.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $191.21 and a 1-year high of $340.19.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

