Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,730,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,409,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,473,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,340,000 after purchasing an additional 894,562 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 26,329 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

