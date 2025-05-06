BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FRA stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

