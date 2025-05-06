BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of FRA stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
