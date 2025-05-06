BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

