iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

