Capital Advantage Inc. Purchases 9,911 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

