WisdomTree, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th.

WisdomTree has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WisdomTree to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of WT opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. WisdomTree’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

