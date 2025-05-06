Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $39.83 Million Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 486,362 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of Dycom Industries worth $39,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.22.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY opened at $182.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average of $173.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.37 and a twelve month high of $207.20.

Dycom Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.