Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 207 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 264,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,923,000 after purchasing an additional 66,967 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $232.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $186.50 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.