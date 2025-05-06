Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Invests $20.79 Million in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,788,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned about 0.14% of Ralph Lauren at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $237.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.75. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.14.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

