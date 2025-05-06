Centiva Capital LP Invests $9.67 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 55,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Centiva Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,001,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $171.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.56. The firm has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

