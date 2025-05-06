Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,866,000 after purchasing an additional 276,698 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,419,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,408,000 after acquiring an additional 57,651 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,521,000 after purchasing an additional 359,944 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,555,000 after purchasing an additional 106,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 982,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,981,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $157.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

