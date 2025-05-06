Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) is Crestview Partners II GP L.P.’s Largest Position

Crestview Partners II GP L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,615,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital comprises approximately 84.4% of Crestview Partners II GP L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. owned about 0.12% of Victory Capital worth $498,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,966,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,629,000 after buying an additional 79,240 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,231,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,011,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,949,000 after purchasing an additional 153,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,438,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 458,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VCTR

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.