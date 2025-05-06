Crestline Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 728.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,008 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP owned 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,448,593.80. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

