Crestline Management LP Invests $18.96 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,964,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.6% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $100.59 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

