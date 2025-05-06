Crestline Management LP Sells 277 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Crestline Management LP trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 0.6% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $17,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $1,442,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Legacy Trust raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.67.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $225.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $238.00.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
