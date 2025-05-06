Crestline Management LP Sells 277 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Crestline Management LP trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 0.6% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $17,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $1,442,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Legacy Trust raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.67.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $225.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $238.00.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.