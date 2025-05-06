Bokf Na Acquires 16,451 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.