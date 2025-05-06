OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $19.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

ONEW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Baird R W lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ONEW

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,467.20. The trade was a 2.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 404.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $196.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.15. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $483.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.